Ed Sheeran Responds To Wiley's Recent Comments

Ed Sheeran has responded to Wiley's comments about his new single.

The songwriter soared to number one with Sir Spyro's 'Take Me Back To London' remix, featuring verses from Stormzy, Aitch, and Jaykae.

Out now, it sparked a furious response from Wiley who waded in on Stormzy's Instagram page: "Ed your a pagan and you know what I'm saying is right..."

Later giving an interview to the 1Xtra Breakfast show on the subject, he seemed clear in his response - Ed Sheeran was a clout chaser, who was using the grime scene.

Remarkably, Ed Sheeran has posted an open letter to Wiley on his Instagram stories, attempting to clear the air.

Denying any kind of diss against Wiley, he wrote: "You know I have a deep love and respect for the scene..."

Here's the letter.

And here's the infamous single.

UPDATE Wiley is still kinda, sorta unhappy. But he's laughing about it, still.

Ok we got a @edsheeran reply now where is this bumbahole @Drake ? Talk up bumbahole PS. Ed your still a bumbahole — Born In January (@WileyUpdates) September 16, 2019

@edsheeran Gwarn go big up ya self my yout everyting criss — Born In January (@WileyUpdates) September 16, 2019

