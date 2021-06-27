Ed Sheeran Is Working On The New BTS Single

Ed Sheeran has revealed he is working on the new BTS song.

The songwriter recently released his own 'Bad Habits' single, and sat down to discuss his plans with Most Requested Live.

Probed on his current projects, Ed Sheeran said he's been working on a song with BTS, and brands then "super cool guys..."

He comments: "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well..."

BTS' label Big Hit Music issued a short statement to South Korean media: "It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song."

The two parties have crossed before - Ed Sheeran previously collaborated on 'Make It Right' with the record-shattering boy band.

Watch the clip below.

