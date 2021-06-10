Ed Sheeran, Elton John Working On Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are set to collaborate on a brand new Christmas song.

Ed Sheeran broke the news during an interview on Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, revealing that the initial spark for the festive bauble took shape last year.

Elton John's perennial Advent banger 'Step Into Christmas' raced into the Top 10 for the first time in its history, prompting a fateful phone call.

Ed Sheeran recalls: “Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day He said, ‘Step Into Christmas is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?”

Initially, however, the ginger pop colossus had reservations, saying that he “didn’t feel like [the song] suited me” before eventually agreeing to Elton's plans.

“You don’t know if you’ll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight,” he said. “I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn’t I grab this opportunity?”

As for what this as-yet-untitled Christmas single actually sounds like, Ed Sheeran offers the following: “It’s just me and him. It’s great.”

Ed Sheeran will release new album '=' on October 29th.

