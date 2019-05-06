Ed Sheeran And Khalid Celebrate The Beauty Of Normal With New Track

Ed Sheeran and Khalid have paired up on new track ‘Beautiful People’, and shared a video celebrating the exact opposite.

It’s the third track Sheeran has revealed from his up-coming ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ LP, set for release on 12th July.

The sure-fire summer anthem spotlights the importance of staying true to yourself. The tongue-in-cheek video, directed by Andy McLeod, follows a happy couple dropped into a world of excess and high glamour, yet don’t feel compelled to fit in with their new surroundings.

“Khalid’s got an undeniable, soulful voice and I knew he would be perfect for this track,” says Sheeran.

“I think we both connect to the song in the same way and I’m really happy we got to work together.”

The tune opens with pretty vocal harmonies and the refrain “We are, we are, we are” floating over a winsome melody with handclap-enhanced rhythms.

Sheeran and Khalid each sing a verse about uncomfortable social situations, where a person can feel “surrounded but still alone.”

“We don’t fit in well/We are just ourselves,” each of them soulfully sing. “I could use some help getting out of this conversation.”

Check out the track and its accompanying video now.

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.