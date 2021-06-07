Ed Banger Founder Busy P Returns With 'Track Of Time'

Ed Banger founder Busy P shares new single 'Track Of Time'.

The label boss is a pivotal figure in European club culture, yet it's been four years since the last release under his own name.

All that changes with fiery electro booster 'Track Of Time', which sets his muscular production against two stellar guests.

UK based riser Haich Ber Na blesses the song, while the triptych is completed by Montreal force Shay Lia.

A soulful dancefloor mover, 'Track Of Time' is the sound of the cork being ripped out - there's a lot more to follow.

Busy P explains...

"Like Rakim used to say - 'it’s been a long time!' - four long years since I released 'Genie'. So many things happened, and of course the last few months probably accelerated the need to enjoy some studio time. Ed Wreck studio is back! First thing to come out of the basement is 'Track Of Time'; a way to express this feeling of being lost in time, in space... but most importantly it’s a summer song, thinking ahead, dreaming of dancing in clubs again”.

Baptiste Penetticobra directs the full video, which you can check out below.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kevin Millet

