Ebhoni Shares 'All To Myself' / 'Hit This' Double Visual

Toronto force Ebhoni has shared her new two-part visualiser.

The songwriter's deep R&B roots are matched to a willingness to stand her ground, a 21 year old who is staunch in her identity.

Determined to use culture as a means of uplifting those around her, she only works with Black owned businesses, and seeks to platform the LGBTQ+ community.

This new project matches two stellar tracks, a dual dose of soulful songwriting that overhauls R&B from her unique perspective.

'All To Myself' and 'Hit This' are online now, blended into this beautiful two-part video.

Tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.