Ebenezer Walks Clash Through 'Bad Romantic II'

Ebenezer can do everything.

An entirely self-sufficient, forcefully independent character, he can write, producer, sing, and spit bars better than almost everyone else around.

Put those attributes together and you've got a seismic character, one intent on telling his own truth in his own fashion.

New EP 'Bad Romantic II' is out now, and it's an endearingly honest document, soulful in its own way while remaining true to Ebenezer's vision.

Lead singles 'Flaws And All' and 'Mariachi Flow' carved out a unique path, as Ebenezer deals with relationship issues in his own inimitable way.

Out now, Ebenezer broke down 'Bad Romantic II' for Clash...

- - -

- - -

Mariachi Flow

This was literally a sum of all of the songs in ‘Bad Romance II’ that have made me a paranoid person with trust issues. I’ve been hurt in the past, like we all have and mine has just made me a bit sceptical of people in general.

"I’ve got secrets that I can’t even tell my lawyer, I wanna be honest and open with you but I can’t, I have to protect myself, I have to protect my heart..."

I wanted the lyrics to stand out so that I would do things like beat drops and accentuate certain words in the production like when I said, “I’m with the dogs, we came in with the fleas!” and then I had dogs barking in the back, just for the emphasis.

This one was very fun, very erratic and wild. I lost count of how many times I listened to this because I just wanted to get it right and get everything spot on and yeah, I mixed this one myself, it was a fun one to do!

25

'25' is a message to a girl who almost made me commit, and I was really in to. “over 25 and I can’t swim but girl you make a n**** wanna dive in”, I really would give it all up for you, I would cut all of these other girls off and just make time for you. But, things don’t always work out the way you intend or plan for them to! So yeah, that’s '25'.

Flexible

'Flexible', I decided to go with a very rhythmic vibe. Just to say, I know that I am always busy and that time is of the essence and I suck at communication – but, tonight my schedule is free, I’m flexible so show me how flexible you can be and lets do this 18+ thing, you get me!

The Weekend

Most of my songs tend to be about the situationships that I’ve been in. So the track ‘The Weekend’ was literally about the girl I was seeing… a long distance relationship, and I was like, instead of us arguing constantly – I’m literally in your city for the weekend so are you down to f*** or are we just gonna sit here arguing. I’m here for the weekend, so lets do the damn thing!

Flaws And All

'Flaws And All' was a message to my ex. I was saying that regardless of the trouble that we was going through in our relationship that I still loved her irrespective of everything. I still loved her with her makeup on, I still loved her with her morning breath, nothing changed for me – although, I’m now no longer with her, so I guess it has changed. This was made relative quickly as I had the concept in mind already.

I always try to be as honest as possible, so again that production was very minimal. I didn’t want it to be too so that the message I was trying to convey was clear and concise.

3AM To London

This is about just the petty side of love, that I can also be petty. If you wanna be out in the club, trying to make me jealous, and sending me videos and photos of you and celebrities or saying “look who I’m with”- I can do the same thing too! SO it was mainly just me being petty saying, if you are out in the club, don’t think I’m not either.

And then I sampled the sampled the Candy song, and then I literally put it together and it didn’t take me long because I already had the idea in my head. The creative process was easy and again, the production was quite simple, I didn’t want it to be too busy, so that my message was very clear.

That’s 3AM To London!

- - -

'Bad Romantic II' is out now.

