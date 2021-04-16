Eaves Wilder's 'Mother In Your Mind' Is A Delicately Sculpted Affair

North London teen talent Eaves Wilder has shared her new single 'Mother In Your Mind'.

Eaves Wilder has pushed against her slim catalogue and tender youth - she's only 17 years old - to unfurl a potent alt-pop vision.

Take new single 'Mother In Your Mind'. Sparse of palette and revealing of lyric, it's a masterclass in how to use a small selection of parts to create something intense and gripping.

A song about learning to champion yourself, it takes self-care to another level - 'Mother In Your Mind' is about enacting independence, and utilising it daily.

Shoegaze shades drift past amid her dream pop sculpture, with Eaves Wilder saying that the single is â€œabout that part of your brain that looks after you - a mother in your mind - something you have to grow over time from all the bad and the good experiences you've had. There are times where you have to be your own mum and learn to grow for your future self."

Tune in now.

