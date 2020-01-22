Eaves Wilder Has Written This Faltering Summer's Sunshine Banger

Teen guitar pop prodigy Eaves Wilder has shared her bold new single 'Won't You Be Happy'.

It doesn't feel like summer, does it? Damp weather, perpetual lockdown, and not festivals - or live music, really - to look forward to.

Into that breach leaps exuberant Londoner Eaves Wilder, clutching her emphatic debut single.

Out now, 'Won't You Be Happy' opens in patient, almost sedate climes, but by the time the surging chorus rolls around Eaves has manifested this faltering summer's sunshine banger.

“I am 16 years old,” she comments in a press note we read a few moments ago. “This is what my songs are about: being 16. I wrote ‘Won’t You Be Happy’ on the first day of UK lockdown, to cheer myself up. It feels like everything moves so quickly when you’re a teenager, and then for everything to grind to a halt is really frustrating. It feels like time has been moving very, VERY slowly, you don’t know what to do with yourself.”

Written and produced by Eaves during lockdown, the single was mixed remotely - social mixing? - by Stephen Street, the studio legend who worked on classics by The Smiths, Blur, and more.

Eaves again: “The melody just came into my head. I wanted it to be happy, simplistic and feelgood, because that was what was lifting my mood at a time when it felt like the world was ending. I wanted it to come out as soon as possible because it’s about now, and when this is all over, we’ll never want to think about lockdown again.”

Truesay, Eaves. Truesay. Check out 'Won't You Be Happy' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.