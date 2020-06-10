Eaves Wilder Aims For Peace With 'In And Out (And Out Again)'

Precocious alt-pop riser Eaves Wilder has shared her new single 'In And Out (And Out Again)'.

The songwriter made her debut over summer, sharing her fantastic single 'Won't You Be Happy Again' as the sun shone.

Her next release was penned last year, when she was just 15 years old, and it's a strikingly honest tale of anxiety, and coping with panic attacks.

The hushed chorus, with that repeated line, is torn apart by a razor-wire guitar solo, a piercing mood that drives home her point.

Says Eaves...

“The verses cover the ‘breathing in’ bit, and the inner monologue you have when you're having a panic attack. The choruses are the ‘breathing out’ bit - until you're empty and calm again.”

“The lyrics are about being the centre of a problem you created - when you feel you're burdening and hurting the people around you, on top of hurting yourself. But I think it would be a waste of a song to just focus on the bad so I wanted to give some good big sister advice. When I was panicking, I always wanted a song that I could put on that could calm me down - so that's what I've tried to do here. If you follow the instructions and breathe along, you might, hopefully, feel a bit better at the end.”

