Eau Rouge's 'I Know That You Know' Is A Guitar Pop Blaster

German three-piece Eau Rouge have shared their new single 'I Know That You Know'.

The band hail from Stuttgart, and their whip-smart songwriting has earned them a global audience.

Relocating to Berlin, the group have used lockdown as a means to focus their ambitions internally.

Pushing their songwriting to new levels, Eau Rouge break cover with a brand new single, a biting yet up-beat slice of guitar pop.

Packed with velocity, 'I Know That You Know' bursts out of the traps and then just keeps going, leading to that sizzling chorus.

Eau Rouge comment...

"Yes, with its upbeat guitar-lick, ‘I KNOW THAT YOU KNOW’ makes you wanna get into the convertible and have a road trip down that open street shown on the cover artwork of the single. Look at the picture behind it and you see everything comes at a price."

"Both shots taken in the Middle East. Still, Jonas Bo and Magnus don’t take themselves too seriously in the music video and let down the masquerade. Because they know that you know what’s behind it anyway."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mario Simic

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.