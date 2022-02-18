Eat Your Own Ears Launch New Record Label

London based promoters Eat Your Own Ears will launch their own record label.

The new in-house imprint will be inaugurated with an incoming compilation, featuring acts the promoters have worked with over the years.

Details are under wraps, but they've been able to confirm the involvement of Four Tet, Floating Points, Sylvan Esso, and more.

Out shortly, the compilation will be followed by music from Eat Your Own Ears Recordings' first signing: BLOODMOON.

Co-founders and directors of Eat Your Own Ears Recordings Tom Baker and Lucy Pitkethly have launched the new venture.

Tom says: "I've always had an interest in starting a label but just never managed to find the time or head space to actually work out how to go about it. After a chance meeting with an artist manager friend while running along the canal in Hackney Marshes, I was introduced to the legendary Jim Chancellor, MD of Virgin Music Label and also Fiction Records, after a fair few lockdown zooms, Eat Your Own Ears Recordings was born."

Lucy explains: “Having worked in live music at Eat Your Own Ears for the last 12 years, the recording side of the industry was always something that I wanted to explore. So when Tom asked if I'd like to be involved in setting up a label for EYOE I jumped at the chance. Discovering new music has always been a big passion of mine, whether it’s brand new acts or forgotten gems, so I’m really looking forward to working with Tom to release some exciting music.”

