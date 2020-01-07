Easy Life Announce New Album 'Life's A Beach'

Midlands bunch Easy Life will release debut album 'life's a beach' on June 4th.

The band spent 2020 honing their debut album, using lockdown as a space to explore songwriting.

As a result, their debut album is now complete, one that tackles the dreariness of everyday life in the UK.

Frontman Murray comments: “It’s a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence.”

‘life’s a beach’ tracklisting:

a message to myself

have a great day

ocean view

skeletons

daydreams

life’s a beach (interlude)

living strange

compliments

lifeboat

nightmares

homesickness

music to walk home to

