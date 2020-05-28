East Man Returns To Planet Mu For 'Prole Art Threat'

London producer East Man returns to Planet Mu for new album 'Prole Art Threat'.

The record is his second for the label under this alias, and follows 2018's superb full length project 'Red White & Zero'.

His production is the bedrock, with East Man utilising MCs from across London, ranging from Darkos and Eklipse through to Lyrical Strally, Ny Ny, and Mic Ty.

A record that draws on dancehall, grime, and drum 'n' bass, the album title itself is a reference to The Fall song of the same name, one that the producer insists should be taken as “a reflection of working-class creativity and how the establishment marginalise us and (perhaps on a subconscious level) see us as a threat.”

East Man teams up with Streema on launch cut 'Know Like Dat' - tune in now.

