East London Storyteller Hak Baker Shares 'Dopehead'

Hak Baker has shared new single 'Dopehead' - tune in now.

It's been quite a year for the songwriter, making his bow on Later... with Jools Holland and playing some of the biggest shows of his career.

Clash hosted the songwriter at a special event in Metropolis Studios, West London, and he seemed to have a never-ending runway of new material.

A fresh project is set to arrive in 2019, with Hak Baker ending the year by sharing the full studio version of 'Dopehead'.

A tale of misadventure leading to addiction, it moves from wry humour to stark, arresting imagery.

"Addiction is for the rich," he warns, and while it's melodically astute 'Dopehead' certainly isn't for the fainthearted.

Tune in now.

