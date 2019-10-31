Earl Sweatshirt To Release New Project 'Feet Of Clay' Tonight

Earl Sweatshirt is set to release new project 'Feet Of Clay' tonight (October 31st).

The rapper released his 'Some Rap Songs' collection last year, and will follow this with another project.

Featuring seven brand new songs, 'Feet Of Clay' borrows its title from the Book of Daniel on the Bible.

Says Earl: “'FOC' is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire.”

Alchemist works on 'MTOMB' while guests include Mavi and Mach-Hommy. Here's the tracklisting:

1. 74

2. EAST

3. MTOMB (produced by Alchemist)

4. OD

5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)

6. TISKTISK/COOKIES

7. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.