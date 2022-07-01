Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Track 'Titanic'

Earl Sweatshirt has released his new track 'Titanic'.

The rapper's incoming project 'SICK!' features 10 new songs, largely prompted by life under lockdown.

In a press note, Earl comments: "Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn't fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life."

"People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn't going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u."

New track 'Titanic' twists in and out, displaying a sense of complexity that far outstrips its compact length.

Displaying Earl Sweatshirt's impeccable word play, 'Titanic' eases us into another chapter in his work.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Old Friend

2. 2010

3. SICK!

4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)

5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)

6. Lye

7. Lobby (Int)

8. God Laughs

9. Titanic

10. Fire in the Hole

