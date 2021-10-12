Earl Sweatshirt Announces New 'Sick' Project

Earl Sweatshirt has laid out plans for new project 'Sick'.

The rapper will release the 10 track project on January 14th, with Earl aiming to tap into the sickness of pandemic life.

In a note, Earl Sweatshirt writes...

'Sick' is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns. Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, the Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.

Out now, new song 'Tabula Rose' features Armand Hammer. Earl is a long-time fan of their work, discussing their influence in his Clash cover feature.

Photography: Steven Traylor