Earhart Share New Single 'An Incubator To Grow My Head In'

London risers Earhart know that everything takes time.

Each song has a certain moment where it makes sense, where each elements coalesces, allowing it to take a certain form.

New single 'An Incubator To Grow My Head In' might sound like an infectious, pared down stoner groove, but it took more than 12 months to piece together.

When it finally clicked, however, Earhart delivered their best single yet, like a more direct Brian Jonestown Massacre or a more pastoral take on Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Frontman Joe Tennant explains: “It had been growing in the back of my mind for about a year before it really surfaced. Like persistent theme music it was always there. So getting it out was a hugely cathartic process. Putting those thoughts and ideas into song form was the only way to confess them."

"They say 'art' should be vulnerable, and this one is close to the bone, but I hope people can see the humour in it. If it doesn’t make parents sad you must be doing something wrong. Right?”

Tune in now.

Catch Earhart at the following shows:

November

1 London Old Blue Last

December

5 London Dalston Victoria

Photo Credit: Shane Fennelly

