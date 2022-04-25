eaJ (Jae Park) Voices His "Anger" With K-Pop System

Korean-American pop star eaJ has admitted previously feeling "anger" towards the K-Pop industry.

The songwriter was previously known as Jae Park, and rose to prominence as a member of the huge successful group Day6.

Yet their stature came with a price, and eaJ felt "anger" towards the broader K-Pop system, something that harmed his life.

In a new interview with Bandwagon Asia the star admitted that at times he hadn't enjoyed his experiences, revealing that the restrictions around him could be stifling.

“I think I was very angry with the system itself, and to be honest, I think I carried that anger further than I needed to,” he told the title. “I realised I was hurting friends because of my experience within the industry, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Speaking further, eaJ admitted that his frustrations meant he started “lashing out” at those around him - actions he now apologies for. He explains: “Not only for the things I’ve done, but just for my mindset having been in the place it was when I was still not aware of it...”

The core of the issue, he feels, is one of creative control: “It kind of felt like sometimes the company’s visions were not aligned with [Day6’s]. It was frustrating to voice an idea and not have that be listened to.”

Now working under the name eaJ, his song 'Car Crash' was released just a few weeks ago:

