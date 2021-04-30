Eahwee x Lee Scott Combine On 'LOOOL'

Eahwee is one of London's most slept-on producers, a continual source of club creation.

Whether it's his regular Bandcamp beat tapes or his flurry of collaborations, the Harlow musician exudes post-genre vitality.

Linking once more with always on-point label Astral Black, Eahwee has laid out plans for a fresh release.

New project 'Solitude' gains a full release on Friday (May 7th), available digitally, on limited seven inch vinyl, and ultra-limited cassette.

New song 'LOOOL' leads the way, with its murky, absorbing electronic palette epitomising Eahwee's under-rated world-building.

A producer who is able to pin down specific moods, the framework supplies lyricist Lee Scott the perfect platform to do his thing.

Eahwee comments: "During the process of creating 'Solitude' I came across this sample and instantly got infatuated with the loop, and kept telling myself: I need Lee Scott on this beat! As bro is definitely one the crudest with the bars… "

Honey JD directs the video - watch it first on Clash.

Order 'Solitude' HERE.

