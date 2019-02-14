E Street Band Sax Legend Clarence Clemons Gets His Own Documentary

Clarence Clemons - a key component of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band - is set to get his own documentary.

The musician helped re-craft the saxophone as an instrument for modern rock, with his rasping yet soulful tone adding an R&B dimension to Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

A viral component of their sound, his ultra-cool yet super enthusiastic stage demeanour made him a cult favourite with fans of The Boss.

Now Clarence Clemons will be honoured in a new documentary, charting his "spiritual journey".

Nick Mead - a close friend of the saxophonist - will direct the film, with Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren and Jake Clemons – his nephew and current member of the E Street Band - appearing on camera.

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? will hit cinemas this July, before appearing on DVD in August.

Photo via.

