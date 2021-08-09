E L L E Shares The Bruised Yet Beautiful 'Bodmin More'

E L L E breaks down standard tropes, picking apart old modes of communication to build something she can call her own.

Melding together warped electronics, shoegaze, and alt-pop, E L L E is carving out a lane of her own, one in which pure feeling intermingles with melodic expression.

Nine track mixtape 'Fantasiaa' is out on September 17th, and it presents this vivid polymath's vision in widescreen, allowing her space to stamp out her identity.

As she puts it: “At its core the project is about wish fulfilment and its link with identity.”

Ahead of this, new single 'Bodmin More' is online now, and it's a bold offering, one that utilises a bruised yet beautiful sonic palette.

Charred elements of dream pop intermingle with her alt-pop vocabulary, a language that is both innovative and entrancing.

Tune in now.

