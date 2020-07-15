Dylan Fraser's 'Vipers' Is An Intriguing Introduction

Scottish riser Dylan Fraser has shared new single 'Vipers'.

The songwriter hails from Bathgate, securing a major label deal while still in his teens.

It's all come naturally for Dylan - handed a guitar at the age of 12, he's been creative virtually non-stop ever since.

'Vipers' matches his more structured, folk-rooted leanings against propulsive electronics, reminiscent of Radiohead in places.

Lyrically, it's shot through with paranoia, the kind of oppressive darkness anyone who grew up in a small town can relate to.

A song propelled by internal pressures, it comes complete with a shattering new visual - tune in now.

