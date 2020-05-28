Dyasono Underlines Her Potential With New Single 'Walk Away'

Dyasono is one of the finest new songwriters to emerge in 2020. Well, we say ‘new’... her name may be less familiar to the wider world of pop, but eagle-eyed fans of electro-funk mavericks Knower will already have spotted her vocals on some of their mind-bending projects, while she’s also an associate of virtuoso bass showman Thundercat. Not too shabby.

But enough of her pals - what about Dyasono herself? Born in Indonesia, raised in Malaysia and currently based in LA, Anindya Kartika-Orr (for that is her real name) draws influence from across the spectrum of folk, rock and pop and cites the likes of Deftones, First Aid Kit and Denali as chief among her inspiration - not that you’ll spot them amidst the washes of glistening synth and layered beats.

She describes her music as ‘angsty-edgy, pop with sweet melodies and minimalistic lyrics that depict the innermost emotions felt by herself, and surely by many other people’. From the evidence of debut track ‘Walk Away’, we’d argue it’s safe to add things like ‘a neon explosion of colour and melody’ and ‘really bloody good’ to this mix, but why not check out the lyric video below and make up your own mind?

Lyrically, ‘Walk Away’ is a full-shouldered lean into the frustration of a traumatic break-up, while accepting you deserve better and learning to move on. Of the song’s unusual rhythm, Dyasono told Clash: "I just really wanted to have a song in an odd meter. So I sat there and programmed the drums meticulously, counting out the beats. Then I ended up with this really cool beat that I couldn't recreate with my mouth or hands, and everything just kicked off from there."

Produced by Ste Cole of Liverpool experimentalists a.P.a.t.T., the track is a transatlantic experiment brought about (in Cole’s own straightforward-yet-enigmatic words) ‘the internet’. It’s also an excellent first taster for an artist we’re no doubt going to get to know - and love - in greater depth very soon, with mutterings of a Dyasono EP already in the bag. Can’t wait to see how that plays out? Us neither.

Tune in now.

Words: Will Fitzpatrick

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.