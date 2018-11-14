DUVV Shares Startling New EP 'ACID'

New York native DUVV needed to experience something different.

Travelling to Seoul, she soaked up Korean culture, dazzled by the lights, the sheer intensity of the sights and sounds that poured forth.

Returning to America, she began to sketch out these experiences, using her electronic-soaked R&B framework as a means to process and understand her journey.

New EP 'ACID' is the result. It's largely self-produced - one track is helmed by Korean producer Swimrabbit - with the six tracks offering remarkable depth, a real thoroughness of sound.

Lyrically pointed with beautiful vocals, 'ACID' has that sense of landing somewhere entirely alien, and learning to re-process the lexicon that surrounds you.

Tune in now.

