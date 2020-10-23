Dutchavelli Announces 'Dutch From The 5th' Mixtape

Dutchavelli will release his new 'Dutch From The 5th' mixtape on November 6th.

The rapper - raised in the Netherlands - has earned colossal success in 2020, with his single 'Bando Diaries' becoming a phenomenon.

New mixtape 'Dutch From The 5th' offers the full 360 on this potent MC, a 16 track selection that features some high octane creativity.

Guests include M1LLIONZ and Ray BLK, with Dutch sitting front and centre throughout.

He says: "‘I’ve left no stone unturned and worked as hard as I possibly can to make sure I can deliver within the expectations I’ve set for myself. I’m from E5, Clapton, and this is my introduction to the game. I’m Dutch From The 5th. That’s the title of my book opening..."

Order it HERE.

Tracklisting:

Intro

Kaka

Segregation

Ching

Splash

I’ll Call You Back

Only

If You Knew

2am

Bando Diaries

Darkest Moments

Skr On Em (feat. Ray BLK)

S Road Bop

Cool With Me (feat. M1llionz)

Surely Do it (feat. Fire)

Never Really Mine

Zero Zero

