Dutch Uncles' Robin Richards Announces Solo EP 'Castel'

Dutch Uncles songwriter Robin Richards has confirmed plans for new solo EP 'Castel'.

The songwriter has gradually been pursuing other modes of composition, fusing modern classical with flecks of left field electronics.

New EP 'Castel' lands later this year on PRAH Recordings, and it moves from Gregorian chanting to Steve Reich style minimalist via the geography of the North Welsh coast.

New song 'Toompea' was prompted by recent Estonian history, and the country's search for independence amid the failing Soviet Union.

He explains:

""Toompea" is set during the Estonian fight for independence, and is an exploration of the impact that Soviet oppression in the Baltics had on native artists in the 70s and 80s. It's written in three movements, and named after the ancient castle which houses the parliament of Estonia."

An absorbing piece, 'Toompea' has been given the visual treatment by director Nick Middleton, and it takes Robin Richards to the Ornkey Islands with a documentary crew.

"I think stone circles show us how much we don’t know about where we’ve come from," says Middleton. "Experts talk about portals and extra-dimensional gates and, whilst I don’t necessarily agree with them, I like the idea that our imaginations can take us to those places. I definitely feel an atmosphere around those places, maybe it is just that link with the past, the 'shadows of forgotten ancestors...'"

Tune in now.

'Castel' will be released on December 6th - order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Guy Bolongaro

