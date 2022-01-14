Dutch Dream Pop Group Maida Rose Share 'I Remember'

Dutch dream pop duo Maida Rose have shared their new single 'I Remember'.

The long-standing pair have released a flurry of projects, but their debut full length has been a long time in the works.

After numerous sessions and revisions, Maida Rose will share their first LP 'Tales Of Adolescence' on March 25th.

Reminiscent of Beach House or the first School Of Seven Bells album, we're also hearing aspects of Cigarettes After Sex in their heavenly fuzz.

New single 'I Remember' is a real jewel, with its short span - a perfect three minute pop song - coiled around sighing melodies.

A gentle offering, 'I Remember' is a seductive walk down memory lane, while lyrically it looks back over a past relationship.

Maida Rose comments...

"‘I Remember’ is a timeless and relatable break up song; where singer Roos describes how she values the time that she spent together with her past lover. It describes the words that you never managed to tell your lover, and that now live on in your head. A perfect melancholic moment for a cold January day."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lin Bartraij

