Dutch Criminal Record Share Indie Pop Fizzer 'Feel Good'

South coast three-piece Dutch Criminal Record have sunshine pouring out of each note.

A band whose live shows are packed with exuberance, they've picked up support from 6Music and Radio X.

The trio will release their full debut EP later this year, and fizzing new surf-pop gem 'Feel Good' is the latest preview.

A choppy, energetic, supremely buoyant piece of music, the Portsmouth channel the spirit of Glasgow indie pioneers Orange Juice on the single.

An irresistible piece of summer-fresh songwriting, 'Feel Good' airs through Clash. The band's Joe Delaney-Stone explains:

"I was listening to Orange Juice in my room (the song 'Rip It Up' to be precise) idly playing guitar and the opening riff to 'Feel Good' just sort of fell onto my fingers as I was playing along."

"I liked it so decided to write a song about feeling good as the riff had a chipper vibe to it, however once the lyrics formed it ended up being a sarcastic take on the keep calm and carry on, slap a smile on it attitude towards mental health."

Tune in now.

