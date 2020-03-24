Dust In The Sunlight's Eponymous Debut Single Is A Moving Piece Of Music

Dust In The Sunlight have shared their self-titled debut single.

The project owes a debt to Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, with the pair meeting while recording backing vocals for the songwriter.

Billy Wright and Annie Rew Shaw quickly gelled, meeting up to discuss new ideas, and further projects.

During these opening days and weeks a number of songs fell into place, including their debut single.

Indeed, so potent was the allure of 'Dust In The Sunlight' that the pair decided to name the entire project after it.

They explain...

“’Dust In The Sunlight' was one of the first songs that we wrote together, during a session at an artist warehouse in North London that Annie was living in at the time.”

“The song speaks about being caught up with someone who's emotionally unavailable and being prepared to compromise your own values in order to keep them around. We liked the imagery of the title so much that it became the namesake of the band.”

Airing for the first time on Clash, it's an assured debut, one steeped in a rich sense of emotion while paying acute attention to melody.

Even the smallest detail is catered for, and we're hearing shades of Elliot Smith running through Dust In The Sunlight's gorgeous debut.

Tune in now.

