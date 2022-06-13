Dust In The Sunlight Share New EP 'Same World, Different Eyes'

Alt-pop partnership Dust In The Sunlight have shared their new EP 'Same World, Different Eyes'.

The duo specialise in pristine but emotionally gripping pop, framed against an electronic backdrop.

The tracks we've heard to date have been tantalising, but this new EP seems to push the pair to fresh heights.

Out now, 'Same World, Different Eyes' is soothing in its execution, but the lyrics often cut deeper than you might expect.

The pair comment...

All of the songs were written before the pandemic hit, but I feel over the past few years they’ve become even more relevant - trying to find some form of connection with other humans, which I think people are struggling with right now with so much division in the world. I always come back to the Jo Cox quote ‘We have more in common than which divides us’.

Produced by Owen Cutts (Greentea Peng,Stormzy, HER), the new EP carries shades of Zero 7 or Phoenix - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rosie Wilson

