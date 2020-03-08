Durand Jones & The Indications Announce New Album 'Private Space'

Durand Jones & The Indications will release new album 'Private Space' on July 30th.

The band switch things up on their new album, which was largely written and recorded at a cabin in upstate New York.

Out on July 30th, 'Private Space' moves beyond the sweet soul of their early cuts , leaning more towards a late 70s sound.

Durand Jones comments: “At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are. Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me...”

Band mate Blake Rhein adds: “There’s a lot of the band’s original DNA, but it’s not a time capsule!”

New single 'Witchoo' is online now, matching a supreme falsetto vocal to the laid back funky groove constructed by the Indications.

Reminiscent of the Silk Sonic project, it taps into retro vibes while also sounding remarkably fresh.

Check out 'Witchoo' below.

