Dundee Venue The Reading Rooms To Close

Dundee venue The Reading Rooms is to close, it has been confirmed.

The Scottish venue is housed in a former library, and it's snug two-room design has housed some memorable nights over the years.

One of Scotland's pivotal underground clubs, the Reading Rooms faced a number of external issues earlier this year, leading to a much publicised petition launched on its behalf.

Sadly, it wasn't enough. The Reading Rooms will host one final party this evening - June 1st - before permanently shutting its doors.

With a heavy heart we have to announce, the small town club will open & close it gates for the very last time, tonight Sat 1st June 2019. We’d like to thank everyone who has supported TSTC over the past 17yrs Doors tonight 10.30, lets give the old lady the sent off truly deserved pic.twitter.com/lyzyipD7OL — The Librarian (@thereadingrooms) June 1, 2019

A sad loss.

