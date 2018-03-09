Dundee Record Shop Groucho's Faces Uncertain Future

Dundee record shop Groucho's faces an uncertain future following the decision of its owner to retire.

The shop first opened in the city's West End 42 years ago, becoming a hub for punk, new wave, the Mod revival and more.

Sticking with vinyl when the record industry turned its back on the format, Groucho's thrived while other, more high profile competitors fell by the way-side.

The award-winning music hub has some note-worthy fans, with Johnny Marr naming it one of his two favourite record shops in the UK.

Owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie opened the shop aged 22, and has taken the decision to retire with his 65th birthday looming.

The Nethergate building where Groucho's is currently housed is currently up for sale, meaning that any new owner of the shop would have to negotiate either a renewed lease or a new location.

Speaking to The Courier , Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie said: "I realise Groucho’s is an institution in Dundee and that a lot of people will be quite upset when it goes. It’s become a bit of a community hub at times. I have loved my time running the store."

"I just feel it’s the right time. It will be sad not to have the interaction with the every day customers day-to-day but I need a rest."

Sad times, but all is not yet lost - someone could still come in and take the shop forward. Brodie continued: "I would love if someone could take over the mantle and carry on. I would want that for the people of Dundee. I’m open to anyone who would want to discuss taking it over. There’s no need to panic yet though. I still have a year left."

Clash was founded in Dundee, and spent a number of years located in an office 500 yards from Groucho's - a wonderful record shop, we dearly hope it has a long, prosperous future ahead of it.

