Dumb Shake Hard On Post-Punk Biter 'Beef Hits'

Vancouver post-punk group Dumb shake hard on their new single 'Beef Hits'.

The band's 'barbed wire wrapped around barbed wire' approach makes each song riveting, delving into the spirit and fury of post-punk while adding something resolutely new.

Comparisons could be made with everyone from Parquet Courts to the Pop Group, with new album 'Club Nites' ratcheting things up a notch.

Out on June 7th, new single 'Beef Hits' leads the way, with its wayward rhythmic push allied to some ultra-dry guitar tones and heavily spiked riffs.

Weirdly contagious, it explodes into a James Chance style sax solo, a warbling, gyrating whirlwind of sound as the band crashlands around it.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marisa Holmes

