Duffy Shares New Song 'Something Beautiful'

Duffy has shared new song 'Something Beautiful' as a gift for fans.

The Welsh artist shared a shocking, extremely brave statement last month, revealing the reason for her leaving the spotlight.

Revealing that she had been drugged, held hostage, and raped, the powerful statement stunned fans.

Planing to host a Q&A online, Duffy sent new song 'Something Beautiful' to Radio 2's Jo Whiley as a gift for those self-isolating.

She said: “You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon.”

Duffy continued: “Universal Music, no one, knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people. So here’s a song … here’s ‘Something Beautiful’. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.”

She finished: “I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown.”

Tune in below.

Duffy has just gifted us something beautiful to help us through these difficult times…@jowhiley



Hear the full song on @bbcsounds - https://t.co/gaz1jAlFdB pic.twitter.com/hQU5W02tdG — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) March 19, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.