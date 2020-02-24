Duffy Reveals She Was Drugged, Raped While Being Held Captive

Duffy has broken her silence with a rare public statement.

The Welsh singer scored huge fame with her 2008 album 'Rockferry', an exceptionally potent piece of blue eyed soul.

After a follow up she disappeared from view, never giving interviews to the press.

Now the singer has posted a message to fans, and it reveals the horrible story behind her silence.

She writes:

The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.

Duffy now intends to speak with fans, inviting them to submit questions to her:

In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that.

She ends: Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

Clash put Duffy on the cover at the start of her breakout year - it's unspeakably shocking that this could have happened to her.

Find the statement in full below.

