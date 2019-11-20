Ducks Unlimited Channel C86 On Indie Pop Jammer 'Gleaming Spires'

Toronto's Ducks Unlimited tap into that fey, effervescent side of the indie pop legacy.

Inspired by everything from Postcard Records to Flying Nun, there's kind of a rebellious anti-machismo in their music.

Supporting the likes of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Goon Sax and Weyes Blood on tour, the quartet are currently prepping their new EP 'Get Bleak'.

Produced by Josh Korody it nails their thin, wiry sound while adding some warm effects to the band's lucid songwriting.

We're able to share the clip for new song 'Gleaming Spires' and it's a literal walk around Toronto, exploring some of the city's older areas.

Imagine an indie pop flaneur that recalls elements of C86 or Sarah Records, with a poetic touch in the songwriting.

Tune in now.

Or find it on Bandcamp below.

<a href="http://ducksunlimitedband.bandcamp.com/album/get-bleak-ep">Get Bleak (EP) by Ducks Unlimited</a>

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.