Dublin's V98 Hit Hard On 'Gracious'

Times are tough, and so is the music.

Guitar music at home and abroad has taken on a tougher edge, veering towards punk and post-punk Brutalism, and absorbing a political side in the process.

Dublin's V98 are part of this. There's a full EP incoming, and it places their guitar assault right to the front.

Nailing their live energy, it also adds fresh detail to their songwriting, allowing the message to ring out clearly.

New song 'Gracious' airs through Clash, and it's a blunt slice of post-punk that builds to a raucous chorus.

"'Gracious' is probably the closest thing we have to a political song," guitarist Conor Healy explains.

He continues: "It's about hypocrisy and the ugliness of public shows of charity and when people do good things purely to be seen doing them. You know, do you really actually care about helping someone or are you just making sure that you're covering your own arse?"

