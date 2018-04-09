Dublin's Silverbacks Ride Toward The Horizon On 'Pink Tide'

The media hype around Dublin's music scene right now is certainly warranted, but amid the excitable listicles it's possible to overlook the sheer individuality of the bands operating in the city.

Take Silverbacks. Fusing that post-punk chassis to moments of all out noise, their piercing, at times surreal songwriting has this weird wit which feels completely original.

Recently supporting Ride on their Irish shows, the band went straight back into the studio to focus on something new.

New single 'Pink Tide' was produced by Girl Band's Daniel Fox, and it emerged from scraps of a demo inspired by Mark E. Smith's word play.

Stretched out to become a Krautrock leaning jammer, that sharply defined riff is the perfect axis for those deliriously unhinged vocals.

Silverbacks' Daniel O'Kelly says the origins of the track came from "another demo, poorly named 'Mark E. Smith Eats His Purple Crayon'. In the end we realised that the riff deserved better, and we started writing what eventually became Pink Tide."

The home made video is the perfect visual vehicle for Silverbacks, with its sticky-back plastic 'n' tinfoil ethos recalling a Blue Peter 'make' as it builds a curious alternate world.

'Pink Tide' is out now. Catch Silverbacks at the following shows:

July

21 KnockanStockan Festival

October

18 - 20 Sŵn Festival

Photo Credit: Brid O’Donovan

