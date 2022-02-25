Dublin's Scattered Ashes Return With 'This New Will'

Dublin post-punk wrecking crew Scattered Ashes return with new song 'This New Will'.

The band made their bow in 2020 with the excellent 'Love Is Not An Option', a potent, direct offering which swiftly won 6Music support.

Lauded by Steve Lamacq, work swiftly began on new material, settling down at the Darklands studio in Dublin.

Dan Doherty took charge of production, with excellent single 'This New Will' marking out a fresh path.

Out now, it's a barbed, dynamic, potent return, with the jet black guitars interlocking with those emphatic vocals.

Amid the swirling morass of sound, frontman Robert Dalton sings: "It looks so much better with my eyes closed…"

Discussing the track, the lead singer comments...

"A lifetime of self-denial leads to a dramatic overhaul of character; a new hope, a new urge, a new will. This is definitely our most poignant song yet."

Tune in now.