Dublin's Odd Morris Share 'The Once Was Enough'

Dublin risers Odd Morris return with new single 'The Once Was Enough'.

The band were tipped for huge things before the pandemic, playing feverish shows across Ireland and the UK.

But then came COVID, and doubt, and the gradual erasure of their live bookings - instead focussing inwards, Odd Morris have found new ways to communicate.

Debut EP 'Cityscape The Ballet' is incoming, with new single 'The Once Was Enough' leading the way.

Wiry guitar lines and emphatic vocals punch out of the speakers, with Odd Morris finding a method of encapsulating their live charms on record.

Potent and infectious, 'The Once Was Enough' finds Odd Morris laying out their mini-manifesto - tune in now.

Photo Credit: John Lyons

