Dublin's Inhaler Seize The Day With 'Ice Cream Sundae'

Dublin risers Inhaler have shared their new single 'Ice Cream Sundae'.

The band caught attention with a string of viral singles, with their effervescent indie pop matched to songwriting of a blossoming maturity.

Inking a deal with Polydor Records, Inhaler surge ahead on their latest, boldest release.

Out now, 'Ice Cream Sundae' taps into the fading energy of summer, while also adding a bittersweet streak.

Guitar pop daubed with a haze of synths, it's an instantly addictive nugget from the Irish crew.

“It’s about loss and gain,” says singer Elijah Hewson. “I like writing about normal teenage experiences that everybody can relate to. I’m just trying to write about the joy of being alive, being a teenager, and the bad things that can come with that.”

Produced by Antony Genn, you can check out 'Ice Cream Sundae' below.

Catch Inhaler at the following shows:

December

9 Manchester Gorilla

10 London Garage

18 Dublin Button Factory

19 Dublin Button Factory

