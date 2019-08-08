Dublin's Hare Squead Break All The Rules On New Single 'Petty'

When Dublin group Hare Squead first broke out they seemed blessed with untameable energy.

Each show was a riot, with the rap crew bringing their own distilled brand of hip-hop to venues across the continent.

But then something changed. Taking a step back, Hare Squead found renewed focus, injecting fresh elements, and taking their sound in another direction.

Returning with '100 Miles' earlier this year, the group - now a duo - are ready to rebound with electrifying new single 'Petty'.

Injecting some afrobeats fire, it's an all-out summer anthem featuring Hare Squead collaborating alongside Shauna Shadae and Wusu.

Stripped back and intense, it builds towards that killer chorus, with the Irish MCs riding that spicy beat.

Laying down a marker for others to follow, you can check out 'Petty' below.

