Dublin Rapper Malaki Shares Hard-Hitting New Single 'The Riddler'

There are many sides to Dublin rapper Malaki.

A key figure in his home city's hip-hop community, Malaki's work eschews straight forward definitions, grappling with highly personal forces of creativity.

Open about his own experiences, Malaki recently made a high profile appearance on Ireland’s The Late Late Show to discuss mental health, a topic which comes to the fore in his new single.

His barbed lyrics have a real venom to them, with 'The Riddler' dealing with pitch-black emotions.

It's a tough listen, but also a vital one - a sign of just how much Malaki is willing to bear.

He comments: "This track is a personification of my emotions in my darkest times. Instead of making me weaker and breaking me as a person, it only made me stronger. I think there is a bit of 'The Riddler' in all of us."

Photo Credit: Paula Trojner

