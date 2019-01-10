Dublin Rap Force JyellowL Drops New Single 'Jewels'

Dublin's JyellowL has shared his new single 'Jewels'.

The rap force made his name with two emphatic EPs, with singles such as 'OZONE' demolishing the internet.

Born of Jamaican and Nigerian parents and raised in Ireland, JyellowL speaks his truth, and his honesty is what fans connect to.

New single 'Jewels' is a righteous return, a song that deals with empowerment, while being explicit in his political conviction.

He comments:

"'Jewels' is a celebration of our multifaceted nature, as well as the complexity of the human condition. It’s about recognising our worth and understanding that we are all inherently valuable and that our value may just manifest itself in different realms."

Check it out now.

