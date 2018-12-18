Dua Lipa Shares Sci-Fi Video For 'Swan Song'

Dua Lipa has shared the ambitious video for new release 'Swan Song' - tune in now.

The singer is nominated for four BRIT Awards, having opened 2018 on the cover of Clash.

New release 'Swan Song' is a bold return, taken from the soundtrack of high profile James Cameron venture Alita: Battle Angel.

The visuals pick up on the sci-fi themes of the film, with director Floria Sigismondi placing Dua on the streets of Iron City - right in the middle of Alita’s world.

Floria said of the video: “While in the film Alita is quite literally on a journey to discover who she is, her story serves as a really powerful allegory for any girl who doesn’t yet know her own power. I wanted to play with that same profound notion by dropping Dua into a facet of Alita’s world and allowing Alita to serve as a surrogate that leads her on a journey to discover she’s stronger than she ever could have imagined.”

Tune in now.

