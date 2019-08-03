Dua Lipa Shares Playful New Single 'Future Nostalgia'

Dua Lipa has shared her playful new single 'Future Nostalgia' - tune in now.

The pop star's second album lands in 2020, following lengthy studio sessions with a variety of guests.

Out next year, 'Future Nostalgia' will be accompanied by some huge UK shows, with fans being treated to funky disco burner 'Don't Start Now'.

The title track is the latest to be released, and there's an 80s bounce in its synth nostalgia, channelling amid the glitz of Los Angeles.

Out now, it's a bold, colourful return from the BRIT Award winner. Dua comments...

"'Future Nostalgia' is my album title track and is a little something to tide you over 'till the New Year. I wrote this one with Jeff Bhasker and Coffee one afternoon in LA. It’s all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it with you."

Tune in now.

