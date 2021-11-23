Dua Lipa Launches Service95

Dua Lipa has launched plans for new project Service95.

The aim of the project is to promote connection between people, with Dua Lipa aiming to shine a light on outsider voices.

Only a few details are available online, but the press note says Service95 will "serve up a witty and considered curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives and conversations you won’t hear, see, or read everywhere else."

Service95 involves a weekly newsletter featuring a raft of cultural recommendations, spanning music, visual arts, cinema, food, and more.

As Dua puts it: “The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow...”

“I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences,” she adds. “Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.”

Alongside this, At Your Service podcast presents deep conversations between Dua Lipa and a line up of guests. She continues: “Though a lot of my guests have done their fair share of talking, I want to go deeper with them. Not only am I probing them about the things I’m most curious about, I’m also treating them like the experts they are.”

Sign up HERE.

- - -